Brewers SS Willy Adames placed on concussion IL after being hit by foul ball in dugout vs. Giants

Willy Adames later left the stadium in Milwaukee to be evaluated further

Brian Anderson hit a foul ball that hit Willy Adames in the head in the Brewers’ dugout early on Friday night. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left their game against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning Friday night after he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in their dugout.

After being evaluated at a local hospital after the game, Adames was placed on the 7-day concussion Injured List on Saturday.

Adames was standing on the top step of the Brewers’ dugout at American Family Field in the second inning with teammates when teammate Brian Anderson hit a foul ball off Giants pitcher Alex Wood. The foul ball drilled Adames in the head and sent him falling back to the bench.

Friday's Giants vs. Brewers game halted for a while when a foul ball from Milwaukee's Brian Anderson hits Willy Adames in the Milwaukee dugout. pic.twitter.com/a6XTUyPxep — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 27, 2023

The Brewers' medical staff helped Adames for several minutes before he left to go back to the clubhouse and eventually to a local hospital.. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Adames avoided fractures after being hit and that he was alert and responsive. He remained in the hospital overnight for more testing and observation.

Craig Counsell says #Brewers shortstop Willy Adames will stay at the hospital overnight but was alert and responsive: "It was really scary." pic.twitter.com/ryDVWOFnuE — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 27, 2023

Adames was replaced by Brice Turang at shortstop. Anderson completed the at-bat with tears in his eyes after hitting the foul ball, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. He grounded out to shortstop.

Adames, 27, is in his sixth season in Major League Baseball and second full season with the Brewers. He entered Friday night’s game hitting .205 and has 38 hits and nine home runs and 27 RBI this season.

The Brewers trailed the Giants 3-1 when Adames left the game in the second inning. The Giants later erupted for seven runs in the third to take a 10-1 lead. From there, they cruised to the 15-1 win on 19 hits, which marked their fifth win in seven games.