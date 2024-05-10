Brewers pound Gray & Cardinals, 7-1

The losing streak is now at five straight games for the Cardinals after a 7-1 loss to the Brewers on Thursday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers pounded Cardinals ace pitcher Sonny Gray for six runs in five innings pitched. Gray allowed three home runs in the contest by Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers and Joey Ortiz. The Brewers scored three first inning runs and never trailed in the game.

The long Cardinals run came on Lars Nootbaar’s third inning home run. The Cardinals offense continues to struggle, They went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in the game. The fifth inning was especially frustrating. They had the bases loaded with nobody out and failed to score.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 15-22, last place in the NL Central division, seven games back of the division leading Brewers.

The two teams play game two of the the four game series on Friday night in Milwaukee.

