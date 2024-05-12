Brewers host the Cardinals on 5-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (15-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-15, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-5, 6.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -143, Cardinals +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 24-15 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Brewers have gone 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 9-13 in road games and 15-24 overall. The Cardinals have a 3-6 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has five home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .342 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 10-for-36 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has five doubles, two triples and seven RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 9-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 1-9, .221 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.