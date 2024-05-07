Brewers fan lost his mind after catch kept ball from going into fountains at the K

Throughout the Major League Baseball season, you’ll see multiple videos of happy children when they get a ball at a game.

But it’s not only kids who get excited about receiving a special souvenir.

We learned that Monday night during the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Both of the Brewers’ runs came on a home run by catcher Gary Sánchez.

The ball off Sánchez’s bat seemed headed for the fountains in left-center field but a fan made a really nice catch. And, boy, was this guy thrilled as he danced after making the grab, showing once again that you can’t beat fun at the old ballpark*

*This is not a crack about the age of Kauffman Stadium.

Take a look at the catch and the reaction from the Brewers fan.

Lefties better beware when @ElGarySanchez is in the house pic.twitter.com/s19uZEMQvA — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 7, 2024