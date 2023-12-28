Brennan Presley sets Oklahoma State football record & more stats from Texas Bowl win

HOUSTON — Oklahoma State’s season ended on a high note.

A 10th victory. A win over an old Big 12 rival.

The 20th-ranked Cowboys beat short-handed Texas A&M 31-23 in the Texas Bowl late Wednesday night in NRG Stadium.

Here is a look at the win by the numbers:

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley slips past the tackle attempt by Texas A&M defensive back Jayvon Thomas during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

OSU focuses on aerial attack against Texas A&M

164: Receiving yards by Rashod Owens, a career high and Texas Bowl record. He caught 10 passes and two touchdowns. Owens’ previous best was 136 yards — also on 10 receptions — against OU earlier this season.

16: Receptions by slot receiver Brennan Presley, which tied a program record for a single game. Former Sallisaw star Alex Loyd set the record in 1949. Presley fell one catch shy of the record against Houston earlier this season.

4: Straight games by Presley to catch at least nine passes and total at least 90 yards in a game. He finished with 152 receiving yards.

34: Passing yards by Presley on a trick play. He completed the long pass to Owens early in the second quarter to set up a touchdown run by back-up quarterback Gunnar Gundy. Presley’s quarterback rating was a whopping 385.6.

2: Interceptions thrown by OSU quarterback Alan Bowman. It was his third game in the past five with multiple interceptions.

402: Passing yards by Bowman, a new personal high as a Cowboy. His previous best was 348 in a win at Houston in November. He also threw two touchdowns against the Aggies.

Ollie Gordon grinds way to win

1: Touchdown run by Ollie Gordon, the Doak Walker Award winner. He finished the season with 21 rushing scores. The Cowboys were undefeated when Gordon scored at least one touchdown this season.

118: Rushing yards by Gordon on 27 carries. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry. It was his ninth game this season with at least 100 rushing yards.

1,732: Total rushing yards on the season by Gordon, which moved him to sixth on the Cowboys’ all-time single season rushing list. Gordon passed Gerald Hudson (1,642), Thurman Thomas (1,650) and Terry Miller (1,680) in the game.

Texas A&M hangs tough despite depleted roster

1: Play by Texas A&M starting quarterback Jaylen Henderson, an 11-yard pass on the opening play of the game. However, he was hit by OSU’s Cameron Epps and suffered an arm injury.

48: Scholarship players suited up by the Aggies in pregame, according to 247Sports.com. Texas A&M had at least 16 players in the transfer portal along with opt-outs and injuries.

361: Passing yards by Marcel Reed, the fourth-string quarterback and true freshman. Reed completed 20 of 33 passes. He also rushed for a touchdown.

1: Interception thrown by Reed, which came on the final play of the game when he threw a Hail Mary pass that OSU safety Kendal Daniels easily snagged.

445: Total yards by the depleted Aggies offense.

2: Receptions by Texas A&M true freshman Micah Tease, a former Tulsa Booker T. Washington star, for 19 yards. They were the first receptions of his career.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Nickolas Martin (4) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Martin finishes strong

7: Tackles by Martin, which brings his season total to 140, which moves him to sixth on the Cowboys single-season tackle list. Martin was outside the top 10 entering the game. He passed seven players on the list.

1: Fumble recovery by Martin, his first of the season. It came at a critical time, preventing a touchdown in the third quarter.

Notable numbers from Texas Bowl

12: Bowl victories for OSU coach Mike Gundy, which is tied for sixth all-time among head coaches. He’s only two wins behind North Carolina’s Mack Brown. Gundy is tied with Lou Holtz, Urban Meyer and Tom Osborne.

18: Straight bowl game appearances by the Cowboys, which is the sixth longest active streak in the country.

10: Wins for the Cowboys, which has happened seven times since 2010. It’s the 10th time ever in program history to reach that total, and eighth under Gundy.

5: Victories over the Aggies in the past six meetings by the Cowboys, who trail the overall series that dates back to 1913 18-11.

3: Stadiums played in by OSU this season that have hosted the Super Bowl. Arizona State’s Mountain America Stadium in a non-conference game, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship and NRG Stadium for the Texas Bowl.

