Brennan Presley announces return to Oklahoma State football for 2024 season

STILLWATER — Brennan Presley is not leaving the building.

Coming off a 101-reception season, Oklahoma State’s star slot receiver announced Saturday afternoon that he plans to remain with the Cowboys for his super-senior season in 2024.

“God is the greatest, see y’all in ‘24,” Presley posted on social media, just a few days after tying the OSU record for receptions in a game with 16 for 155 yards in the 31-23 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

Now, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver will have a shot at catching legendary Cowboy Rashaun Woods for the school record for career receptions.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley slips past the tackle attempt by Texas A&M defensive back Jayvon Thomas during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston.

Presley’s 101 receptions made for just the fifth season in school history of at least 100 catches and brought his career total to 225. Woods holds the record at 293, followed by Justin Blackmon (253) and James Washington (226).

Presley’s 2,548 receiving yards rank seventh on the all-time list with D’Juan Woods next in line at 2,751.

And Presley has basically posted his numbers in three seasons. As a true freshman in 2020, he totaled 125 yards on seven catches.

