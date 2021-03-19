Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Charles Robinson, Yahoo's Senior NFL Reporter, are here to break down the latest news from free agency on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Free agency moves keep coming in the NFL. Curtis Samuel is paired up with Fitzmagic in Washington, can the Football Team finally unlock Samuel's potential? Will Fuller has signed a 1-year deal with Miami, can Tua make the leap to QB1 status in 2021 with a deep receiving threat finally on the Dolphins? Marlon Mack re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but after his season-ending achilles injury, will he be an actual threat to Jonathan Taylor's workload? The Raiders signed Kenyan Drake and John Brown, but with Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards already on offense, who will get the touches in Las Vegas?

And Charles Robinson shares the latest about Deshaun Watson's allegations and why Watson could end up on the commissioner's exempt list.

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Charles: @CharlesRobinson

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts