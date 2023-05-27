Breanna Stewart, Sandy Brondello and Courtney Vandersloot on their second-half surge in win over the Sun | Liberty Post Game

Breanna Stewart, Sandy Brondello and Courtney Vandersloot all agreed that the Liberty's defensive intensity in the second-half helped them pull away from the Connecticut Sun 81-65. It didn't hurt that Stewart dominated the third quarter, scoring 11 of her game-high 21 points and Vandersloot took the baton in the fourth, finishing the game with 18 points and 10 assists. Coach Brondello then previewed the Liberty's next game in Seattle, which figures to be an emotional return for Stewart, in facing her former team.