Breakout players: Players we did not see coming in the 2023 high school football season

We are at the midpoint of the 2023 Alabama high school football season and Tuscaloosa area programs have displayed exciting football throughout the first five weeks.

The 10 players listed have put up some stellar stats so far this year. As listed by The Tuscaloosa News, here are the breakout players we did not see coming this season in the Tuscaloosa area.

Brody Clark

Sulligent, Class of 2024

Analysis: In his debut football season as the Sulligent quarterback, Clark has stepped up for the Blue Devils in their 5-0 start. So far this season, he has gone 51-for-81 for 654 yards and eight touchdowns,

Bryson Kimbrough

Hillcrest, Class of 2025

Analysis: Kimbrough has had big shoes to fill after all-state quarterback Ethan Crawford graduated. However, Hillcrest has not missed a beat with Kimbrough at the helm. So far this season, Kimbrough has gone 34-of-51 for 644 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 122 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries.

David McNeil

Central, Class of 2024

Analysis: At the helm of the Central offense, McNeil has thrown 60 passes for 553 yards along with six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.

Derrion Cousette

Aliceville, Class of 2026

Analysis: The sophomore has had a good start to the season for the Aliceville defense. He has racked up 40 tackles along with six sacks.

Dominic Myles

Central, Class of 2024

Analysis: Myles not only leads the Central defense, but he also leads 6A-Region 4 with three interceptions. He has also racked up 18 tackles, 15 of those being solo, along with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Ellis Hamiter

Tuscaloosa Academy, Class of 2025

Analysis: This season is Hamiter's first time back on the field in two years. A dual-threat player for the Knights, Hamiter has hauled in 27 passes for 263 yards and three scores, along with adding in 21 tackles.

Jace Hathcock

Gordo, Class of 2024

Analysis: Hathcock serves a big role on the Green Wave squad, seeing time at outside linebacker, running back and slot receiver. This season, he has racked up 339 yards rushing, 196 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hathcock has added in 48 tackles and seven sacks.

Javien Mosley

Aliceville, Class of 2026

Analysis: So far this season, Mosley has stepped up for the Yellow Jacket offense. He has racked up 847 yards passing along with adding in six touchdowns.

Jay Harris

Bibb County, Class of 2025

Analysis: Harris plays a big role on the Bibb County offense. He has rushed for 693 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 carries, along with hauling in 10 passes for 83 yards and one score.

Miles Madden

Paul Bryant, Class of 2028

Analysis: The true freshman has seen action on both sides of the ball this season for Paul Bryant. Offensively, he has hauled in nine passes for 129 yards and two scores, while racking up 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on defense.

