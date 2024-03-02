BREAKING: Wisconsin loses 2025 running back target to SEC school

Class of 2025 running back Isaiah West committed to Kentucky Friday evening.

West was one of Wisconsin’s targets in the class. He originally had a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose the Badgers, though Wisconsin insider Evan Flood changed his prediction to Kentucky on Friday morning.

The unranked running back chooses the Wildcats over schools including Wisconsin, North Carolina, Minnesota, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 9 in the nation with seven total commitments. The group is currently without a running back, that after the program took three at the position in the 2024 class.

Luke Fickell now turns to the rest of the recruiting class with the busy summer period still to come.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire