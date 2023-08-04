BREAKING: Wisconsin basketball lands their first 2025 commitment

Wisconsin basketball got the 2025 class started on Friday as Zack Kinziger became the first Badger commit in the group.

The De Pere, Wisconsin native grew up a Wisconsin basketball fan and now gets to realize his childhood dream of playing for his hometown Badgers.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard committed to the Badgers over offers from Cal Poly, Toledo, Illinois State and UW-Green Bay at this early stage in the class of 2025.

Kinziger took an unofficial visit to the Badgers earlier this week, and he now is the early leader of a 2025 class where Wisconsin hopes to add a number of in-state standouts.

