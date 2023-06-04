Breaking: Nyier Daniels to take a Rutgers football official visit

One of the top players in New Jersey, offensive lineman Nyier Daniels, has locked in an official visit to Rutgers football.

A source close to the situation tells Rutgers Wire that the four-star offensive lineman will be on the Rutgers campus next week for an official visit. Daniels is currently on an official visit this weekend at Florida State. The 6-foot-8, 353-pound offensive lineman for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

He is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN.com and On3. He is the second-best player in New Jersey per 247Sports.

Rutgers recently got an important verbal from Raynor Andrews, a three-star offensive lineman from Florida. Andrews holds a number of top offers including Colorado, Florida State and West Virginia among others.

Including Florida State this weekend and Rutgers next weekend, Daniels has a total of four official visits planned. His other two visits are Georgia the week of June 16 and then Texas on June 23.

Recently, Daniels spoke to Rutgers Wire about his thoughts on the program:

Advertisement

“I believe going to Rutgers can not only help my development as a student-athlete that someday hopefully will lead to the NFL, but also being from New Jersey I can build my brand in college and down the road after my playing career.”

Related

Breaking: Raynor Andrews, a three-star offensive lineman, commits to Rutgers football

He also spoke as to the impact he could have on Rutgers football if he joined the current recruiting class:

“It is somewhat appealing to me. There are some real good players in New Jersey. Most have decided to go to schools out of state, for whatever reason. I believe that can change. I can see a great future at Rutgers.”

Advertisement

Related

During his official visit to Rutgers football, four-star Jordan Thomas announces his top 12 programs Florida four-star running back Jason Patterson on his official visit: 'The Rutgers love is crazy'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire