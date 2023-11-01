BREAKING: LSU cracks top 15 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released, and after being idle in Week 9 ahead of a crucial matchup against Alabama, LSU cracked the top 15.

The Tigers rank No. 13 in both polls this week, but in the debut CFP rankings, they come in at No. 14. Ahead of them is a one-loss Missouri team that they beat on the road.

There was also a major deviation up top, as Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot over Georgia, which is the leader in both polls.

LSU will almost certainly jump into the top 10 of these rankings next week if it can knock off the Crimson Tide, which ranks No. 8, in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the first CFP rankings of the year.

Week 9 Result: W 30-13 at Colorado State

Week 9 Result: W 30-28 at Rice

Week 9 Result: W 41-0 vs. Houston

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Week 9 Result: W 45-13 vs. Cincinnati

Week 9 Result: W 38-33 vs. Oklahoma

Week 9 Result: W 50-49 at Cal

Week 9 Result: W 28-16 vs. Colorado

Week 9 Result: L 35-6 vs. Oregon

Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Week 9 Result: W 33-27 at Kentucky

Week 9 Result: L 27-24 at Arizona

Week 9 Result: W 58-7 vs. Pittsburgh

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 9 Result: W 23-0 vs. Duke

Week 9 Result: Bye

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

Week 9 Result: W 33-24 vs. Indiana

Week 9 Result: W 33-7 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 9 Result: L 38-33 at Kansas

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 9 Result: W 35-6 vs. BYU

Week 9 Result: W 35-6 at Utah

Week 9 Result: W 42-33 at Stanford

Week 9 Result: W 41-16 at Wake Forest

Week 9 Result: Bye

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 43-20 vs. Florida

Week 9 Result: W 24-10 at Wisconsin

