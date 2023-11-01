Advertisement

BREAKING: LSU cracks top 15 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released, and after being idle in Week 9 ahead of a crucial matchup against Alabama, LSU cracked the top 15.

The Tigers rank No. 13 in both polls this week, but in the debut CFP rankings, they come in at No. 14. Ahead of them is a one-loss Missouri team that they beat on the road.

There was also a major deviation up top, as Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot over Georgia, which is the leader in both polls.

LSU will almost certainly jump into the top 10 of these rankings next week if it can knock off the Crimson Tide, which ranks No. 8, in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the first CFP rankings of the year.

Air Force Falcons (8-0)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 30-13 at Colorado State

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 30-28 at Rice

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 41-0 vs. Houston

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 45-13 vs. Cincinnati

Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 38-33 vs. Oklahoma

USC Trojans (7-2)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 50-49 at Cal

UCLA Bruins (6-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 28-16 vs. Colorado

Utah Utes (6-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: L 35-6 vs. Oregon

Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 33-27 at Kentucky

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: L 27-24 at Arizona

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 58-7 vs. Pittsburgh

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

Louisville Cardinals (7-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 23-0 vs. Duke

Missouri Tigers (7-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 33-24 vs. Indiana

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 33-7 vs. Vanderbilt

Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: L 38-33 at Kansas

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

Texas Longhorns (7-1)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 35-6 vs. BYU

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 35-6 at Utah

Washington Huskies (8-0)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 42-33 at Stanford

Florida State Seminoles (8-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 41-16 at Wake Forest

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 43-20 vs. Florida

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 9 Result: W 24-10 at Wisconsin

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire