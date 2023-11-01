BREAKING: LSU cracks top 15 in initial College Football Playoff rankings
The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released, and after being idle in Week 9 ahead of a crucial matchup against Alabama, LSU cracked the top 15.
The Tigers rank No. 13 in both polls this week, but in the debut CFP rankings, they come in at No. 14. Ahead of them is a one-loss Missouri team that they beat on the road.
There was also a major deviation up top, as Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot over Georgia, which is the leader in both polls.
LSU will almost certainly jump into the top 10 of these rankings next week if it can knock off the Crimson Tide, which ranks No. 8, in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.
Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the first CFP rankings of the year.
Air Force Falcons (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 30-13 at Colorado State
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 30-28 at Rice
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 41-0 vs. Houston
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 45-13 vs. Cincinnati
Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 38-33 vs. Oklahoma
USC Trojans (7-2)
Week 9 Result: W 50-49 at Cal
UCLA Bruins (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 28-16 vs. Colorado
Utah Utes (6-2)
Week 9 Result: L 35-6 vs. Oregon
Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 33-27 at Kentucky
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Week 9 Result: L 27-24 at Arizona
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
Week 9 Result: W 58-7 vs. Pittsburgh
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 23-0 vs. Duke
Missouri Tigers (7-1)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 33-24 vs. Indiana
Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 33-7 vs. Vanderbilt
Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)
Week 9 Result: L 38-33 at Kansas
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Texas Longhorns (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 35-6 vs. BYU
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 35-6 at Utah
Washington Huskies (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 42-33 at Stanford
Florida State Seminoles (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 41-16 at Wake Forest
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 43-20 vs. Florida
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 24-10 at Wisconsin