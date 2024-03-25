BREAKING: Fan-favorite Wisconsin Badgers guard enters transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team’s season came to an end Friday night versus James Madison in the first round of March Madness and guard Connor Essegian announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Essegian had an impressive freshman campaign in 2022-2023, averaging 11.7 points per game while hitting a freshman-record 69 three-pointers, but playing time was hard to find for him this year.

The 6-foot-4 guard saw his minutes drop from 27.4 per contest to 7.3 minutes per game in 2023-2024, averaging just 3.2 points per game. The emergence of transfer wing AJ Storr, plus Essegian’s shortcomings defensively were the driving factors in the stark change in usage.

The news came as a shock to Badgers fans after Essegian reportedly said he would return to Wisconsin just 10 days ago.

Badger Nation thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/0xRycl0b67 — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) March 25, 2024

A fan-favorite in Madison, Essegian will now likely look for an opportunity elsewhere that provides him with a more direct path to meaningful minutes in his junior season.

