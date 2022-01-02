Breaking down the “underdog” narrative the Crimson Tide faces entering CFP Championship Game

Believe it or not, Alabama is an underdog for the second time in as many months. The real kicker is that both occurrences were against the same exact team: the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia entered the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 favorited by just under a touchdown. The end result saw the Crimson Tide demolish the Bulldogs’ defense and keep the vanilla Georgia offense relatively in check, winning by a score of 41-24 for the second straight time.

Well, here we are again. Alabama is an underdog once more against the very same Georgia team, this time in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. In other words, this one matters even more.

It marks just the seventh time since 2008 that the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide enter a game as an underdog.

Going into the SEC Championship Game, Alabama had entered 92 straight games as the favorite. Before Dec. 4, the Bulldogs were the only team favored against the Tide before that massive streak began back in 2015, during Mark Richt’s last game as the UGA head coach.

This means that in each of the previous three times Alabama didn’t enter a game as a favorite, Georgia was the opponent every time.

We know how that’s gone. Alabama has beaten the Bulldogs seven straight times since 2008. This will be the fourth matchup with Kirby Smart calling plays for UGA.

What does this mean for Alabama? It will mainly serve as fodder for Saban to feed the Tide. His famous quote regarding “yummy rat poison” being put out by the media will be repeated day after day during practice and up until kickoff.

Lessons haven’t been learned by a media that is clearly growing tired of seeing the Crimson Tide in a power position such as the one they currently occupy. But, it seems no matter what they say or predict, the Tide perseveres and proves doubters wrong.

Saban is masterful in using media narratives to his advantage. He has been doing it for years and will continue to do so. Alabama will enter this matchup aware of what’s at stake, as well as what the people assume will happen.

With the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide entering a game as an underdog yet again, you can be sure that they will not look to play that part.

You can catch the CFP Championship Game on Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.

