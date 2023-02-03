Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft
Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft out during Senior Bowl week and we are taking a look at the picks for the Steelers. Does this mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers? How would we change things? Read on and find out.
First round-CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Third round-OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
Overall
This is one of those drafts that look exactly like something the Steelers would do. Big school players and hard-working guys. One assumption you have to make if you mock Ringo to the Steelers in the first round is a contract extension couldn’t be worked out with Cameron Sutton. Hard to imagine they lock him up to go with Levi Wallace and Arthur Maulet and still draft a cornerback in the first.
If Sutton is signed and cornerback is off the table, the Steelers have a ton of flexibility based on how this all played out. Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee would represent exceptional value and wide receiver Jordan Addison would reunite him with Kenny Pickett.