Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft out during Senior Bowl week and we are taking a look at the picks for the Steelers. Does this mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers? How would we change things? Read on and find out.

First round-CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Third round-OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Overall

This is one of those drafts that look exactly like something the Steelers would do. Big school players and hard-working guys. One assumption you have to make if you mock Ringo to the Steelers in the first round is a contract extension couldn’t be worked out with Cameron Sutton. Hard to imagine they lock him up to go with Levi Wallace and Arthur Maulet and still draft a cornerback in the first.

If Sutton is signed and cornerback is off the table, the Steelers have a ton of flexibility based on how this all played out. Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee would represent exceptional value and wide receiver Jordan Addison would reunite him with Kenny Pickett.

