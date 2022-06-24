Breaking down the Steelers $30.863 million in dead money
It’s been a very long time since the Pittsburgh Steelers were in such good salary-cap shape. The team went into the offseason with plenty of money to spend, spent it wisely and is still sitting on more than $23 million in cap space.
However, the team does have nearly $31 million in dead money as well. Here’s how it breaks down among eight players.
QB Ben Roethlisberger-$10.34 million
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster-$5.6 million
DE Stephon Tuitt-$4.925 million
TE Eric Ebron-$3.904 million
LB Melvin Ingram-$2.34 million
LB Joe Schobert-$1.888 million
OT Zach Banner-$1.625 million
LB Quincy Roche-$109,932
