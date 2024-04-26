Breaking down Panthers’ biggest 2024 NFL Draft needs after Day 1 pick of Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers checked off a major need on Thursday when they traded up for the final pick of the NFL Draft’s first round and selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The Panthers were able to keep their seven-pick inventory with their quick trade up the board from the first selection of the second round to the final spot of the first round. Keeping that total intact was important to the Panthers’ brass, as the team still has several other needs to address over the next two days.

Despite spending a lot of money in free agency, general manager Dan Morgan still needs to alter or enhance quite a few positions as the Panthers prepare to move past the miserable 2-15 campaign from 2023. With new head coach Dave Canales on board, Morgan will look to further build their roster in the new regime’s image.

Here is a list of the Panthers’ seven biggest draft needs following the Legette pick:

Cornerback

Current group: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Dicaprio Bootle, D’Shawn Jamison, Lamar Jackson, A.J. Parker

While Horn is an exceptional talent when healthy, his durability concerns have been a constant issue in Carolina. The Panthers can’t bet on him to stay healthy, as another Horn injury would put Jackson — a serviceable No. 2 corner, in theory — at the top of the depth chart. Hill, Bootle and Jamison all flashed as role players last season, but the Panthers need legitimate insurance for Horn. That prospect could also be a long-term tag-team partner for Horn, who has a fifth-year option decision looming in May.

Tight end

Current group: Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullian, Jordan Matthews, Chris Pierce

The Panthers’ brass has been quick to praise Tremble this offseason. However, the team could use an upgrade at the position in the draft. Tremble, Thomas and Sullivan are all entering the final years of their respective contracts, and a rookie would come in on a four-year, cost-controlled contract. Look for the Panthers to address the position at some point this weekend.

Center

Current group: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays

The Panthers plan to move Corbett from right guard to center this offseason. While Corbett is a brilliant football player, he hasn’t played the position in years and is coming off his second major knee injury in as many seasons. The Panthers like Mays, but he is best fit as a swing backup at guard. The Panthers could afford to invest in a rookie center as Corbett enters the final year of his contract.

Inside linebacker

Current group: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Tae Davis

The Panthers signed Jewell — a former Ejiro Evero pupil from Denver — to replace Frankie Luvu opposite Shaq Thompson. The starting duo is strong — especially if Thompson can return to pre-leg injury form — but the backups leave a bit to be desired. Wooten, Cherelus and Davis are all standout special teams players without much experience on defense. Adding a youngster to the fold to compete with them this summer just makes sense.

Edge rusher

Current group: Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, K’Lavon Chassion, DJ Johnson, Amare Barno, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain

Clowney and Wonnum signed two-year deals in free agency, giving the Panthers some flexibility at edge rusher entering the draft. But the team can’t simply count on that duo in a pass-rushing rotation. Chassion was a flier addition in free agency, while Barno and Johnson are a pair of former draft picks who remain projections at this point in their respective careers. The Panthers need to push that backup trio and plan for the future at the position.

Running back

Current group: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Tarik Cohen, Spencer Brown, Mike Boone

Canales has said that he is “fired up” about his running back room this offseason. However, Hubbard is on the final year of his rookie deal, and Sanders failed to live up to last season’s high-priced contract hype. Blackshear barely touched the field on offense last year, and Cohen hasn’t played in a meaningful game since 2020. While Brown and Boone are solid camp competitors, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Panthers invest in the position for the future.

Defensive line

Current group: Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A’Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, Raequan Williams

The Panthers upgraded their defensive end depth with the signing of Robinson in free agency. However, the team could afford a bit more push up front from a depth perspective. Adding a few reinforcements here and there to compete with Ray, Thurman and Williams would be wise. The team specifically would benefit from some added nose tackle depth.