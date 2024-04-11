Who will start on defense for Auburn football in 2024? Our projections after spring

AUBURN — The offseason has officially arrived for Auburn football.

The Tigers wrapped up coach Hugh Freeze's second spring practice with A-Day on April 6. The offense did enough at the end to squeak out a 28-27 victory over the defense that was capped with a 58-yarder off the foot of kicker Towns McGough as the clock expired.

Freshman receiver Cam Coleman took home offensive MVP honors, transfer safety Jerrin Thompson was the defensive MVP and McGough won the award for special teams.

The spring portal window is set to open Monday. There'll surely be movement in and out of the roster, but here's our best guess at what a defensive depth chart would currently look like for the Tigers. Every scholarship player is included, as well as some relevant walk-ons who deserve mention.

Buck linebacker

Jalen McLeod Amaris Williams Jamonta Waller Brenton Williams OR Joseph Phillips

Playing in his first season at Auburn after spending the first three years of his career at Appalachian State, pass rusher Jalen McLeod totaled 48 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 2023. He's the clear starter, but the Tigers will need to lean on some youth to complement him; Amaris Williams, Jamonta Waller and Joseph Phillips are all true freshman.

Defensive tackle

Gage Keys DJ Reed OR Malik Blocton

Auburn was active in the portal before spring practice began, and one of the additions was Kansas transfer Gage Keys. Keys tallied 21 tackles with the Jayhawks last season.

Nose tackle

Trill Carter Jayson Jones OR Bobby Jamison-Travis

Another transfer who came in ahead of the spring period, former Texas defensive lineman Trill Carter is set to spend his final year of eligibility with the Tigers. Bobby Jamison-Travis, a junior-college transfer from last season, impressed with two sacks at A-Day.

Defensive end

Keldric Faulk Zykeivous Walker TJ Lindsey

A prized recruit for Auburn in the Class of 2023, sophomore Keldric Faulk may be in line for a Year 2 leap. He held his own last year, but he needs to be a force for the Tigers in 2024.

Linebacker

Eugene Asante Demarcus Reddick Wesley Steiner Powell Gordon

Eugene Asante is the clear starter after his breakout campaign in 2023. Options behind him include veterans such as Wesley Steiner and Powell Gordon or a talented freshman in Demarcus Riddick.

Linebacker

Austin Keys Dorian Mausi Robert Woodyard Jr. DJ Barber

The combination of Asante, Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi is a formidable trio. Auburn is going to need someone to step up as a fourth contributor at the position.

Cornerback

Kayin Lee Jay Crawford Antonio Kite A'Mon Lane-Ganus

Kayin Lee finished last season as Auburn's No. 3 option at cornerback behind DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett. With both of those players off to the next level, expect Lee to be featured as the No. 1.

Cornerback

Keionte Scott Colton Hood JC Hart OR Tyler Scott

Opposite Lee will likely be Keionte Scott, who played nickel last year with James and Pritchett holding things down on the outside. Scott is back for Year 3 at Auburn, and he's made a position change.

Nickel

Champ Anthony Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Scott was the main contributor at nickel, but Champ Anthony had his moments at the position in 2023, too. The path for him to be a starter has emerged, and he seems to have made good on the opportunity.

Safety

Jerrin Thompson Laquan Robinson OR Terrance Love CJ Johnson

Thompson is an experienced option — he played four years at Texas, including a game in the College Football Playoff — and he seems to have quickly established himself as a starter in Auburn's secondary.

Safety

Caleb Wooden Sylvester Smith Kaleb Harris OR Griffin Speaks (walk-on)

The Music City Bowl against Maryland in December was not kind to Auburn as a whole, but Caleb Wooden hauled in an interception that game. He could be in line for more snaps in 2024.

Special teams

K: Alex McPherson | Towns McGough (walk-on)

P: Oscar Chapman

LS: Reed Hughes (walk-on)

PR: Keionte Scott

KR: Brian Battie | Bryce Cain

Alex McPherson sat out of spring practice with a lingering hamstring injury. Expect him to keep his role as the starter, but McGough's 7-for-7 showing at A-Day proved he's capable of playing whenever Auburn needs him.

