Argentina's historic away win at Brazil overshadowed by crowd violence (video highlights en Espanol)

Argentina outlasted Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, but the historic nature of the win was overshadowed by nasty scenes in the crowd that caused a 30-minute delay prior to kickoff.

Police confronted Argentina supporters in a section that included the players' friends and family before the game after skirmishes broke out between rivals fans, causing players to approach the seating area and captain Lionel Messi to eventually lead the Argentina team off the field.

Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez was joined by Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and others in attempting to get into the seats, and Messi spoke out after Nicolas Otamendi's goal handed Brazil it's first home loss in World Cup qualifying... ever.

"Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people," Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters. "You think about the family, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary.

"After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved. It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history."

Argentina is well on its way to qualifying in CONMEBOL with 15 points through six games. Six of 10 teams will qualify for the expanded field of the 2026 World Cup, and the sixth-place team in CONMEBOL qualifying has averaged a total of approximately 23 points over the past six tournaments.

Brazil is struggling mightily. Joelinton was sent off in the game, Marquinhos injured his leg, and both Vinicius Jr and Neymar Jr are absent through significant injuries. Brazil has just seven points from six games.

Focus on Brazil

Neymar's not the only absence, as Ederson, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, and Eder Militao miss out.

That said, it's Brazil, and it's loaded. Vinicius Jr is joined by Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, and young Endrick. Douglas Luiz, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes are in midfield and both Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes can be in front of Alisson.

Focus on Argentina

Messi aside, the forward group is Lautaro Martinez, Lucas Ocampos, Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria. Messi aside.

The midfield is complete, steely and technical. Emi Martinez is in goal. If there's a question mark, we suppose it's the back line and we saw that ruthlessly exposed by Uruguay on the counter last time out.