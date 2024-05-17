After Brazil trip, Packers to face string of early kickoffs in 2024

The Green Bay Packers will travel thousands of miles to play the Philadelphia Eagles during a night game in Brazil to kick off the 2024 season, but Matt LaFleur’s team is then scheduled to play three straight and six of the next seven with noon kickoffs, including four at Lambeau Field.

Coach Matt LaFleur said a noon kickoff to end the three-game preseason schedule (home vs. Ravens) will help his players get into a normal gameday schedule for a noon kickoff.

“Our guys better wake up with their piss hot,” LaFleur told Larry McCarren of Packers.com. “They got to get ready to go. I think the preseason, we’ll have an early kick game to help these guys get acclimated with that rhythm.”

The Packers currently have eight games scheduled for a noon kickoff in 2024, although flex scheduling and Week 18 could add or subtract to the total.

Last season, the Packers played eight games with noon kickoffs. They were 4-4 overall, but the losses included lifeless performances against the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

“We’re excited. We’re excited to have a plan for the season. You know, the schedule is the schedule. Our mindset is we have to be at our best regardless of when we play, where we play. But we are excited to be able to map out our plan.”

The Packers will actually play 10 straight games between noon or 3:25 kickoffs between Week 2 and Week 12. From there, the Packers play four straight primetime games.

“That will definitely be a tough four-game stretch,” LaFleur said.

More from LaFleur on the Packers’ schedule:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire