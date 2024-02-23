Brazil boss considering call-ups for Fulham duo after training ground visit

Brazil manager Dorival Junior is considering calling up Fulham duo Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira.

Junior will name his squad next week for friendly matches against England, on March 23, and Spain, three days later.

The Brazil manager has spent the last fortnight scouting potential call-ups playing in Europe. He confirmed this week that Neymar, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro of Brighton will all miss out on selection due to injury.

Junior is understood to have visited Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground on Thursday to observe training and hold meetings with Muniz and Pereira.

The duo have been preparing for Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Pereira’s former team, Manchester United, in the Premier League.

Muniz, 22, has never played international football at any level but is in fine form, having scored four goals in his last three league games for Fulham and established himself as Fulham manager Marco Silva’s preferred striker.

Pereira, meanwhile, was born in Belgium but has rejected the opportunity to represent them on at least two occasions. The 28-year-old was handed his only senior Brazil cap to date in 2018.

Silva admitted he has been impressed by how Muniz has hit goalscoring form after being drafted into the team once Raul Jimenez suffered a hamstring injury. He told reporters: “Rodrigo got his chance and stepped in and showed his quality. He’s had spells in the season where he hasn’t scored, or injuries have stopped his run, but now he's playing well and I’m really happy for him.”

When asked to provide a team news update for Saturday, Silva said: “We’re still assessing Willian. All the other players are probably going to be available, even Willian, but we have to do a little bit more [to assess him first].

“[Armando] Broja wasn’t well and wasn’t in a condition to be involved in the game, but he’s okay.”