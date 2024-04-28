Braves and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (19-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (18-7, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (0-1, 2.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -175, Guardians +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 18-7 overall and 10-4 in home games. The Braves have a 14-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has an 11-4 record in road games and a 19-8 record overall. The Guardians have a 14-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has six doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBI for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 10-for-28 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 8-for-31 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.