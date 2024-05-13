Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game with tightness on his left side

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley follows through on a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left the Braves' game Sunday night against the New York Mets because of tightness on his left side.

Riley was replaced by Zack Short in the bottom of the fourth inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker, interviewed during the ESPN broadcast, said Riley felt a little discomfort during batting practice and again when he struck out swinging in the third.

“We're not going to take any chances,” Snitker said.

Batting third in the lineup, Riley singled with two outs in the first. He is hitting .245 with three homers and 18 RBIs this season.

The two-time All-Star has finished sixth or seventh in NL MVP voting each of the past three years. He batted .281 with 37 homers, 97 RBIs and an .861 OPS last season, winning his second Silver Slugger award.

Short, who began the season with the Mets, made his Braves debut after being acquired Thursday from Boston for cash. He drew a leadoff walk from Luis Severino in the sixth and scored to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

