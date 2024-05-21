Brandon Sosna, Sycamore HS grad, named Washington Commanders' VP of football operations

The Washington Commanders named Brandon Sosna their senior vice president of football operations.

The Sycamore High School graduate, a former chief revenue officer for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, has spent the past two seasons as the Detroit Lions' senior director of football administration. He left University of Southern California for the Lions about two years ago, when the Trojans left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

At USC, he was the Trojans' executive senior associate athletic director. Sosna came to USC in 2019 with athletic director Mike Bohn from UC, becoming the Trojans' chief of staff for athletics. Sosna was UC's chief of staff when Luke Fickell was hired as the Bearcats' head coach in 2016. Sosna left UC in August 2017 to join the Cleveland Browns as a salary cap and contract analyst, but returned to the Bearcats in February 2019.

The Commanders visit Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football game in September in NFL Week 3.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Brandon Sosna named Washington Commanders' VP of football operations