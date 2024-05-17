Brandon Lowe could rejoin Rays as soon as Monday against Red Sox

TORONTO — Brandon Lowe could rejoin the Rays as soon as Monday.

The second baseman and left-handed power hitter, who has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain, is set to restart his rehab assignment by playing for Triple-A Durham on Saturday and Sunday.

“If all goes well, I think there’s a chance we’re looking to activate him when we get home (on Monday),” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Lowe may not be the only addition when the Rays open a nine-game, 11-day homestand next week that features visits by the Red Sox, Royals and A’s.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, sidelined since being struck by a line drive in his May 5 start, threw Friday at Rogers Centre. Assuming he feels good the next few days, he is expected to slot back into the rotation Tuesday or Wednesday.

Reliever Chris Devenski, out since late April due to right knee tendinitis, was to start a rehab assignment Friday with Durham. Cash said the Rays are still deciding the length of his rehab. In addition to how he feels, it also could be based on whether the Rays want to build him up to the two-inning range.

Adding Lowe back to the lineup could mean “a lot,” Cash said, similar to the boost the team got with Josh Lowe’s May 6 return.

“I think we’ve seen the effects of getting Josh back, the success he’s had at the plate, the hits he’s had at the plate,” Cash said. “But I saw firsthand the other day, whoever was on the mound completely pitched around (Josh Lowe) to get to Randy (Arozarena). Now that’s not going to last for long, because Randy’s trending in the right direction.

“But it’s a presence in our lineup, and certainly a left-handed presence, that maybe we have not had with his type of track record. And when he’s getting pitches to hit, he’s driving balls all over the field.”

Brandon Lowe has played only eight games this season, hitting .185 (5-for-27) with one homer, four RBIs and a .600 OPS. He played four games for Durham from May 7-12 before the Rays paused his rehab. Lowe was checked by a specialist, who said he was healing and could play to tolerance.

• • •

