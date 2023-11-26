Brandon Graham sets a new Eagles’ franchise record for games played

Brandon Graham is what you think of when speaking about a Philadelphia athlete. The Detroit native will go down in history after setting a new franchise record by playing in his 189th regular-season game as an Eagle.

Graham’s 14 seasons have now tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for most in franchise history, and he’s solidified his Ring of Honor ceremony in the not-too-distant future.

Graham was selected for his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and recorded his first double-digit sack season (11) in 2022.

