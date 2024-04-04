Brad Marchand becomes fifth Bruins player to reach this scoring milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand reached an impressive scoring milestone early in his team's road game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

The veteran left wing opened the scoring with his 400th career goal. Marchand had been stuck on 399 goals for a while -- he had a 10-game goal drought entering Thursday -- but he finally broke through by beating 'Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen on a breakaway.

Marchand on the breakaway for his 400th career goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mf6M5liOos — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 4, 2024

Marchand is just the fifth player in Bruins history to score 400 or more goals with the team. He's just three goals away from passing Rick Middleton for fourth place on the franchise's all-time goals scored leaderboard.

1. Johnny Bucyk: 545 goals

2. Phil Esposito: 459

3. Patrice Bergeron: 427

4. Rick Middleton: 402

5. Brad Marchand: 400

Marchand doesn't get enough credit for his offensive production. He's an easy player for fans of rival teams to dislike, but the truth is he's been a Hall of Fame-caliber player for a while now.

Marchand has scored 20-plus goals in 11 consecutive seasons. He has scored at a point-per-game or better rate in six of the last eight years. He has 28 goals and 37 assists in 65 games this season. Only seven players have tallied more points than Marchand's 925 since the start of the 2010-11 campaign.

The Bruins will need Marchand to carry a fairly large amount of the scoring burden in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is the team's second-best offensive player behind David Pastrnak and has posted 128 points in 146 career postseason games.