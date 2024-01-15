Brad Holmes' reaction is every Detroit Lions fan after historic playoff win

The unthinkable has finally happened: the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game.

After a long, arduous 32-year wait, the Lions are finally victorious in the postseason after taking down the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the first round of the NFL playoffs. In the first home playoff game in Ford Field history, the Lions raced out to an early lead and came up with crucial defensive stops late to hold on and deliver a win to the electric crowd in attendance.

General manager Brad Holmes couldn't contain his excitement following the game, screaming at the top of his lungs in a packed elevator along with Lions' staff. Just like Lions fans everywhere, Holmes released all of his excitement after the Lions did the unthinkable.

Detroit @Lions GM Brad Holmes celebrating in the elevator after the team’s first playoff win since January 5, 1992. pic.twitter.com/LlKa5GTMBP — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearsonTV) January 15, 2024

CARLOS MONARREZ: Matthew Stafford got what he deserved with every last boo in his return to Ford Field

Jared Goff delivered a strong performance to bounce his former team who traded him and the offense did just enough to outduel Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit quarterback on the other side of the deal. Stafford and the Rams had a chance late, but the Lions' defense forced a punt with four minutes left and the offense came up with a pair of first downs to be able to enter victory formation and run out the clock.

It was a heart-pounding finish that sent plenty of familiar shivers down the spine of Lions fans' scar-covered backs, but this Lions team showed they aren't the Lions of old and were able to make the plays down the stretch to finally deliver that playoff relief.

Now, fans are celebrating their first Lions' playoff win since 1992 — or the first playoff win of their lifetime — like there is no tomorrow. For many fans, this moment felt impossible, but this Lions team led by Dan Campbell was able to deliver the unthinkable and kick off a celebration in Detroit. Fans in the stands let out every range of emotion from tears to a roaring cheer as the final whistle sounded in Ford Field, signaling the end of three decades of disaster.

JEFF SEIDEL: When Lions needed him most, Jared Goff came through for historic playoff win

DETROIT THE DROUGHT IS OVER!! YOUVE BEEN MORE THAN PATIENT & NO BETTER WAY TO SHOW YOU OUR APPRECIATION THAT TO DELIVER THE FIRST PLAYOFF WIN IN 30 YEARS‼️ SEE YOULL NEXT WEEK BACK @fordfield 😈 #AllGrit https://t.co/E6xQ8lIEC7 — Kelvin Sheppard (@KelvinSheppard) January 15, 2024

THE DETROIT @Lions KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS,!!! 👏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/LBjfeA6vwK — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 15, 2024

Jared Goff deserved this win. The Rams and Sean McVay threw him away to Detroit and he comes back after helping get the Lions their first division title and home playoff game in 30 years to end the game with the best formation and play in football. Victory. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 15, 2024

Lions fans after winning their first playoff game in 32 years pic.twitter.com/S4ZOwVfNz3 — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 15, 2024

Detroit fans watching the Lions win their first playoff game pic.twitter.com/tMqLzlIkbg — No Hands Nation (@SpeedDe86282699) January 15, 2024

Lions fans are getting emotional. pic.twitter.com/RKirBl8AV0 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 15, 2024

WE DID IT!! Words can’t even describe how happy I am for all Lions fans… LETS GOOOO!!! — Chloe (@chloe_jankowski) January 15, 2024

For just the SECOND time since 1957…



And FIRST since 1991…



FORWARD DOWN THE DAMN (PLAYOFF) FIELD!!!!!#AllGrit pic.twitter.com/DFjGHppuXy — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 15, 2024

Omfg we did it pic.twitter.com/Nl1G513YDt — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 15, 2024

I used to call my sons once a year and apologize for raising them as Lions fans. Not any more. So happy for the @Lions and all of us who cheered and cried with them over the years. Great to have a winner. So much fun to watch. — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) January 15, 2024

I mean there are people crying in the stands, this is the greatest moment of my life — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 15, 2024

When coaches believe in their players and players believe in their coaches … magic. — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) January 15, 2024

THERE’S A NEXT WEEK — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) January 15, 2024

SHAWN WINDSOR: Lions' defense saved its best half for the playoffs, is the reason they'll move on

The Lions social media team also got in on the fun during the celebration by poking fun at both the Rams and national pundits who predicted a Lions loss.

Congrats to the @Lions



So happy for that organization and fans



I thought Rams would win-I was wrong. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fans moved to tears during first playoff win in forever