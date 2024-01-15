Advertisement

Brad Holmes' reaction is every Detroit Lions fan after historic playoff win

Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press
The unthinkable has finally happened: the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game.

After a long, arduous 32-year wait, the Lions are finally victorious in the postseason after taking down the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the first round of the NFL playoffs. In the first home playoff game in Ford Field history, the Lions raced out to an early lead and came up with crucial defensive stops late to hold on and deliver a win to the electric crowd in attendance.

General manager Brad Holmes couldn't contain his excitement following the game, screaming at the top of his lungs in a packed elevator along with Lions' staff. Just like Lions fans everywhere, Holmes released all of his excitement after the Lions did the unthinkable.

Jared Goff delivered a strong performance to bounce his former team who traded him and the offense did just enough to outduel Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit quarterback on the other side of the deal. Stafford and the Rams had a chance late, but the Lions' defense forced a punt with four minutes left and the offense came up with a pair of first downs to be able to enter victory formation and run out the clock.

It was a heart-pounding finish that sent plenty of familiar shivers down the spine of Lions fans' scar-covered backs, but this Lions team showed they aren't the Lions of old and were able to make the plays down the stretch to finally deliver that playoff relief.

Now, fans are celebrating their first Lions' playoff win since 1992 — or the first playoff win of their lifetime — like there is no tomorrow. For many fans, this moment felt impossible, but this Lions team led by Dan Campbell was able to deliver the unthinkable and kick off a celebration in Detroit. Fans in the stands let out every range of emotion from tears to a roaring cheer as the final whistle sounded in Ford Field, signaling the end of three decades of disaster.

The Lions social media team also got in on the fun during the celebration by poking fun at both the Rams and national pundits who predicted a Lions loss.

