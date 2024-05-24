Brad Calipari officially joins John Calipari’s staff at Arkansas

What was long-known as coming was finally officially announced by Arkansas on Thursday.

Brad Calipari will serve as an assistant coach on the basketball team. John Calipari, his father, was hired as head coach about two months ago.

The younger Calipari spent last year as director of on-court player development under Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. Before that, he held the same role at Long Island University. Previously, he was a graduate assistant on his father’s staff at Kentucky.

John Calipari’s staff additions have all been familiar to him. Kenny Payne, Chin Coleman and Chuck Martin were all announced has having joined Arkansas already. They all came from Kentucky. Additionally, John Calipari has said former graduate assistant Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis would join the staff in Fayetteville, too.

More additions are expected for the Razorbacks both on the coaching and development side and on the roster. Arkansas currently has seven scholarship players locked in for next year.

