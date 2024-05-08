Boys Volleyball: Cathedral Catholic 3, Carlsbad 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)-Semifinals in CIF boys volleyball action in the open division with Carlsbad visiting Cathedral Catholic. Dons wins in five, lead by senior Ryan Enos 25 kills. Falcons will now take on Torrey Pines H.S. in Chula Vista on Saturday at 4pm at Southwestern College. Parker Tomkinson really came to play on Tuesday night for the Lancers he had a match high 35 kills.

The Lancers found themselves down 2-0 and rallied to win the 3rd and 4th set to force a 5th and deciding set before losing 17-15.

