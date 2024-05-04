Boys tennis roundup: NLS' Gamez, Martinez take home titles

May 3—NEW LONDON — New London-Spicer's Jowell Gamez won the No. 1 singles title Friday in the West Central Conference boys tennis tournament.

Gamez, the fourth seed, went 3-0, including beating third-seeded Blake Brehmer of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

The Minnewaska doubles team of Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair took first at No. 1 singles, posting a 2-0 record. The Lakers' duo beat Logan Schauer and Isaac Carlson of Benson/KMS 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Minnewaska had first-place finishes from Tenzin Dahl at No. 2 singles and its Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams of Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler and Xavier Johnson and Tyler Kohn, respectively.

NLS' Jovial Martinez, the top seed, took first place at No. 4 singles, beating No. 2 Gavin Marty of Montevideo 4-6, 7-5 (10-7) in the final.

Singles

(1) Luke Stock 1-2, 6th ... (2) Brody Bothun 0-2 ... (3) Tony Reep 0-2, 6th ... (4) Jeremiah Stevens 0-2

Doubles

(1) Gunnar Olson/Mitchell Myers 0-2, 6th

Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning notched a point for the Dragons in their loss to Alexandria at Sartell.

Nelson and Bruning defeated the Cardinals' Charlie Johnston and Lucas Fernholz in three sets (2-6, 7-5, 12-10).

The doubles pairing of Jordan Turner and Mathias Bruning secured Litchfield a point in its loss to the Sabres at Sartell.

Turner and Bruning beat Sartell's Isaiah Williams and Braden Bierscheid at No. 2 doubles, winning in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 10-6).