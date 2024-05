May 2—MORA — Singles player Jovial Martinez and the doubles pair of Henry Vetsch and Owen Lee earned points for the New London-Spicer boys tennis team as the Wildcats fell 5-2 to Mora on Thursday.

Martinez beat the Mustangs' Will Sand 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Vetsch and Lee defeated Mora's Ole Bakke and Sam Olson 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

The Wildcats host a West Central Conference tournament at 9 a.m. Friday at New London.