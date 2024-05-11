Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield edges St. Peter, 4-3

May 10—ST. PETER — The Litchfield boys tennis team got two victories each from its singles players and doubles pairings in its 4-3 victory over St. Peter on Friday.

Lincoln Dille and Jordan Turner at Nos. 1 and 4 singles won for the Dragons. Dille beat St. Peter's Ezekiel Ribar in two sets (6-2, 6-0) and Turner defeated the Saints' Kaiser Hagen in straight sets (6-4, 6-3).

Litchfield's Nos. 1 and 2 doubles teams both won. Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson got past St. Peter's Eli Stoll and Ashton Baker in a pair of sets (7-6 (3), 6-3) and Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries beat the Saints' Jaxson Schaefer and Jerry Soderlund in three sets (1-6, 6-3, 7-5).

The Dragons next host Holy Family Catholic at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Litchfield.