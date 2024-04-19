Boys tennis roundup: Dragons fall to the Crush, 6-1

Apr. 18—LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to the St. Cloud Crush on Thursday.

The Dragons' lone point came at No. 1 doubles. Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson beat St. Cloud's Josh Vogel and Andrews 6-3, 6-4.

Litchfield also had a close call at No. 1 singles and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The Crush's Charles Simon beat Lincoln Dille 6-3, 3-6,6 -3 at No. 1 singles. And at No. 3 doubles, Pineaas Putnam and Ethan Duncan knocked off Litchfield's Zach Muchow and Max Grabow 7-6 (3), 6-3.

No. 2 doubles was also close. Carl Shobe and Jace Wucherer beat the Dragons' Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Litchfield plays Blue Earth Area at 4:15 p.m. Friday at United South Central High School in Wells.

Host Brainerd improved to 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference with the victory over Willmar in a blustery match at Brainerd.

"It even snowed a little bit," Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said.

All of Brainerd's victories on the court came in straight sets. Willmar is 0-1 in the CLC and 0-3 overall.

Montevideo easily beat Osakis at Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks' Simon Fitzkappes swept Tyler Stier at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1.

MACCRAY swept the doubles and won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles to beat MACCRAY at Clara City.

MACCRAY's point came at No. 4 singles. Juan Del Bosque defeated the Lakers' Carson Beyer 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

New London-Spicer picked up the sweep over Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at New London.

The Wildcats were 3-0 in three-set matches. Austin Okluy and Quinn Wenke won in three sets at Nos. 2 and 4 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Adam Palmer and Jonny Martinka came back from a first-set loss to win in three.