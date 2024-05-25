BOYS BASKETBALL: Bart retires after 49 wins in 2 years at Sequoyah

May 24—The Tim Bart era at Sequoyah has come to a close.

Bart is retiring after two successful seasons as the Eagles' boys basketball coach, and Fletcher Reed from Garber was recently named as his successor.

Bart, a 61-year-old Inola alum, compiled a 49-9 record at Sequoyah. In 2023, he led his Class 3A team to its first-ever state tournament appearance. This year, the Eagles narrowly missed a return trip, falling in overtime to Anadarko during the area consolation final after moving up to Class 4A.

Before joining Sequoyah, Bart had a distinguished tenure at Bartlesville from 2000-2014, where he posted a 241-104 record and made five Class 6A state tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2005. During his time with the Bruins, he coached nine all-state players.

Reed, who will take over as coach, brings a strong track record to Sequoyah.

He was 59-14 in three seasons at Garber, including leading the team to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2022. Prior to Garber, Reed had a 38-12 record in two seasons at Snyder, culminating in a Class A semifinal appearance. A Hobart alum, Reed also gained experience as a graduate assistant at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Sequoyah returns four starters for Reed — Eestyn Prater, Judah Gibson, Triston Gibson and Kyler Moore — setting the stage for a promising transition under his leadership.