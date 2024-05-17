Boxing: Clavel defeats Lindenmuth by unanimous decision

May 16—Bosque Farms boxer Katherine Lindenmuth, aggressive as always but unable to consistently catch up with a taller, more mobile opponent, lost by unanimous decision to Kim Clavel Thursday night in the latter's hometown of Montreal.

The judges scored the 10-round bout 97-93, 98-92 and 99-91 for Clavel, a former light flyweight world champion. The Journal scored it 98-92 for Clavel, who displayed more movement than perhaps Lindenmuth had hoped.

The bout was far more competitive round by round than the scores would indicate, and both fighters drew plaudits afterward for the exciting fight they waged.

The Journal scored rounds two and nine for Lindenmuth.

Lindenmuth is now 6-3 with two knockouts). Clavel is 19-2 with three KOs.

The New Mexico boxer landed some solid shots, inflicting some facial damage. But, too often, Clavel caught Lindenmuth coming in with a sharp left jab, moved, then flurried.

Clavel's movement forced Lindenmuth to constantly reset, taking more punches as she again tried to close. When unable to escape Lindenmuth's pressure, Clavel would clinch, prompting referee Junior Padulo to separate the fighters.