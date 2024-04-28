Bowman one of eight released by Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town have released eight players following a disappointing season in League One.

In their ninth straight campaign at third-tier level, Town finished 19th, just four points clear of the drop, but they were the lowest scorers in the division with 35 goals in 46 games.

Striker Ryan Bowman is one of the players that has been let go, along with five midfielders - Tunmise Sobowale, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan Tulloch, Aiden O'Brien and Elliott Bennett, who was initially released last summer before being offered new terms two months later.

Local-born goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne has also left, along with former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan, while loan players Joe Anderson, Jack Hinchy and Nohan Kenneh have returned to their parent clubs.

Which players are staying?

Shrewsbury have offered new deals to keeper Marko Marosi, defenders Mal Benning, Aaron Pierre and Chey Dunkley, plus striker Dan Udoh, while mid-season signing Jack Price may stay too.

Former Wolves midfielder Price has been "offered the chance to train with the squad during pre-season to work on his fitness with the aim of earning a new deal".

It leaves Town currently with just nine players under contract; Morgan Feeney, Jason Sraha, George Nurse, Carl Winchester, Taylor Perry, Jordan Shipley, Roland Idowu, Tom Bloxham and Max Mata.

Shrewsbury began the season with Matt Taylor as head coach but he was sacked in January.

Former Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst returned to the club he left following Town's play-off final in 2018, but he managed just four wins from his 18 games back in charge.