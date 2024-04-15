Bowman County boys, girls take second at Baker (Mont.) Invitational

Apr. 15—BAKER, Mont. — The BCHS girls track and field team took second at the Baker Invitational with a 95-point effort, while the boys also came in at second with 66 points to show for the afternoon, while Killdeer's girls took fifth with 41 points in the 16-team super-meet. Other area finishers included Richardton-Taylor at sixth for the girls and Glen Ullin-Hebron's ninth-place effort, while on the boys side the Bearcats finished fifth and Killdeer earned eighth overall while the Raiders took 10th with Beach High School rounding out the field with 7 points at the bottom.

Individual results included a first-place finish for BCHS's Bohden Duffield, with a time of 11.65 seconds, while teammate Nathan Dix finished in fifth, while the girls saw Quin Andrews take fourth at 13.23, followed by Adyson Gerbig at fifth to earn points for Bowman County.

Duffield added a third-place 23.86 in the 200m dash and Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen took fifth, while on the girls side Gerbig took second with a 27.04 and Andrews was in at fourth with a 27.6, while Juliet Redka earned points for Richardton-Taylor at sixth.

In the 400m event, Beach's Justus Baker had a another solid performance with a third-place 55.03 and Killdeer's Cooper Bang also was in the top-four with a time of 55.29, while Dix edged out Brayden Williams for fifth and the Raiders' Matthew Aune rounded out the field at eighth. For the girls, Killdeer's Taylee Andersen took fourth with a 1:07.10 and teammate Mickellyn Walker saw a seventh-place showing for Cowboys' points.

In the 800m run, the Cowboys' Abby Hardersen took a blue-ribbon with a 2:28.85 — about 3 seconds off the state-qualifying time — and Bowman County's Landyn Gerbig took second with a 2:35.75 with teammate Julie Sarsland close-behind with a 2:36.67. Andersen earned sixth in the event for Killdeer. For the boys, Aune finished in third place with a 2:11.85, while Baker took sixth for Beach High and Richardton-Taylor's Hadley Paulson ended up in eighth.

Hardersen finished strong in the 1600m run with a second-place 5:44.35 and Sarsland was in fourth with a 5:55.15, while the Cowboys' Nekori Dahlen took a fifth-place ribbon and Paulson was in at eighth for the Raiders.

The 3200m run was a bust for area teams, but Beach's Gavin Farstveet found his way to a seventh-place ribbon for the Buccaneers.

Sophia Headley had another strong outing in the 100m hurdles with a blue-ribbon, state-qualifying time of 16.62, and she also qualified for state with a top-ranked 47.34 in the 300m event. But Redka also came in with a third-place finish at 17.4 for the Raiders and Emersyn Hlebechuk took sixth for the 'Dawgs in the 100m event. Bowman County's Adyson Gerbig took a second-place 50.03 in the 300m race, while Redka was third with a 51.74, and Andrews came in with fifth-place points for BCHS.

For the boys' hurdles, Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen was the only area finisher in the 300m event.

Dix, Williams, Duffield and Roman Fossum teamed up for first in the 4x100m relay at 45.51 — another state-qualifying time — while their female teammates: Landyn and Gerbig, Headley and Andrews, took top-honors with a state-qualifying 51.08 and Beach finished off at eighth in the event.

The 4x400m boys team from Bowman County took eighth in the event, but BCHS's Lucy Heyen, Hadley Headley, Hlebechuk and Bostyn Blankenbaker earned a solid fourth for the girls with a time of 5:04.41.

Moving on to the field events, Killdeer's Ivy Schleppenbach was in at third with a 33'1.5" toss and Richardton-Taylor's Grace Goetz finished with a fifth-place effort, while Adalyn Kucera took seventh for the Cowboys. On the boys side, Hunter Rasmussen tracked down a blue-ribbon 52'2.25" throw and Kane Rivinius was third for RTHS with a 42'9" mark.

Lainey Kucera had a number-one, 103'2" mark in the discus for Killdeer and Goetz was fifth in the event, while Adalyn Kucera rounded out the field at eighth. For the boys, Rasmussen was second at 141'4" and Rivinius was third with a mark of 140'9", while in the javelin, Goetz was a fourth-place finisher with a 87'9" throw for the girls and Killdeer's Gus Bohmbach was seventh for the boys.

Mariska Krank leaped to a first-place 5' for Richardton-Taylor in the high-jump, and Killdeer's Jaxon Reese earned a fourth-place ribbon at 5'8", with teammate Cooper Bang ending up at sixth, and Aune earning eighth for the Raiders.

BCHS's Julie Sarsland was fourth for the girls pole-vault with a 9' mark and Killdeer's Leah Duttenhefner took fifth, while Bohmbach had the highest vault in the event at 13'6" and teammate Elijah Ramos came in sixth for the Cowboys.

Sophia Headley rounded out her quartet of blue-ribbons on the day with a top-notch showing in the long-jump at 17'11 — good enough for state qualification as well — while Redka came in at fifth and Krank ended up eighth for the girls. Meanwhile, for the boys, Dix took second in the event with a 20'3.5" — 5.5" off the state-qualifying number — as the only area points-finisher.

The triple-jump finals created a third-place finish for Krank and RTHS's girls, with Beach's points coming at eighth from Ava Zachmann, while Duffield was second for the 'Dawgs at 43'.5" and Beach's Lucas Brown took seventh.

