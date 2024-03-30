Bournemouth 2-1 Everton LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Bournemouth host Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and all of the pressure is on the Toffees.

Andoni Iraola's side are looking up the table towards the top 10 as before the international break they surged back to beat Luton 4-3 after being 3-0 down at half time to secure one of the greatest comeback victories in Premier League history. The Cherries are a very fun team to watch. Iraola's tactics took a while to kick in but this squad is now extremely comfortable with what he's asking them to do and they press high and in numbers to swarm opponents.

Everton's approach is the opposite and although Sean Dyche's side have gone 11 games without a win, there has been plenty of promise in those performances and defensively they are very solid. They lost at Manchester United before the international break after making two big defensive errors to give away penalty kicks but aside from that they created so many chances but couldn't put them away. That is the story of their season and why they're just four points above the relegation zone with 10 games to go. They could also be plunged back into the bottom three as they await another potential points deduction as the investigation into an alleged breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules continues. This is a must-win game for Everton.

Goalscorers: Solanke (64'), Beto (87'), Coleman (o.g. 90+1')

Bournemouth vs Everton live updates — By Nick Mendola

Seamus Coleman own goal! Bournemouth 2-1 Everton

A whipped-in cross takes a funny bounce in front of Seamus Coleman, skipping off his chest and beyond Jordan Pickford. Oof.

Beto goal! Bournemouth 1-1 Everton

Dominic Solanke goal! Bournemouth 1-0 Everton

And just like that, Bournemouth take their chance.

Lloyd Kelly's got some time to curl a cross to the top of the six. Jordan Pickford takes a step back and hopes his defenders deal with it.

Dominic Solanke, instead, asserts himself and thumps it home for yet another goal.

Tyler Adams dodges penalty

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes down in the box and the replay shows that Tyler Adams could be in trouble.

The American midfielder got a piece of Calvert-Lewin's leg in the box and not just a bit of it, but remarkably VAR doesn't appear to want a look at it.

Halftime — Bournemouth 0-0 Everton

Tyler Adams tries to win a penalty just before half and it really might've been called on another day. Key word there is try, and it was pretty obvious.

Pretty even in terms of the numbers and the overall look of this game.

Seven total attempts, four to Bournemouth, while Everton is edging xG and has just over half of possession.

Andre Onana and Dominic Solanke are on yellow cards, a key piece for each team to watch in the second 45.

Huge save by Neto as DCL still ice cold

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a lot of net but decides to go near post, where Neto is ready to parry the ball.

It should've been 1-0 to the Toffees, as Calvert-Lewin remains on just three goals this season. He last scored on October 29 at West Ham. Oof.

Slow going at the start as USMNT’s Adams not rusty

Bournemouth has shown some danger with the ball and a willingness to let fly, taking four shots in the first 20 or so minutes, but the ball has largely been with Everton.

The pitch is providing some problems. Tyler Adams looks good in his first Bournemouth start, paired with Lewis Cook in the 2 of a 4-2-3-1.

Bournemouth lineup

Neto, Kerkez, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Smith, Cook, Tavernier, Adams, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke

Everton lineup

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Bournemouth focus, team news

USMNT fans will be delighted to see Tyler Adams back fit before the break and he played a big part for the USA during their Nations League success too. He will get a good run of games in Bournemouth's midfield between now and the end of the season. The Cherries have so many fun attacking players with Semenyo, Solanke and Kluivert their go-to guys in attack.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (groin)

Everton focus, team news

In defense and midfield Everton are very settled but it's at the other end of the pitch where they have problems. Beto has started the last few games as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's drought continues but DCL could come back in for this game. Dyche has to find some kind of spark in attack if the Toffees are going to pull themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle)