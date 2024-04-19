Do the Boston Celtics want the Miami Heat or the Chicago Bulls in the first round?

In most professional sports, the team that does the best in the regular season ends up playing the worst team to make the postseason. But since the advent of the NBA’s play-in game, that dynamic has shifted a bit for fans of the Association. And few better examples can be found than the Boston Celtics, who are now set to play either the Miami Heat or the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

The Heat and the Bulls finished the season in the eighth and ninth places, respectively. And had Miami not beaten the Philadelphia 76ers in their play-in game, the Celtics might have had to play the second-best team in the East as a result. Now the question is whether Boston wants to play the Heat or the Bulls more in the first round.

And the hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb and Sam Packard, did their best to answer this question on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire