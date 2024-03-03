The Boston Celtics need to beat the Golden State Warriors to prove they are contenders

The Boston Celtics need to beat the Golden State Warriors to prove to themselves they are truly contenders. This is not to say that the Celtics have anything to prove to the rest of the NBA with the league’s best record and a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference standings.

But as recently as earlier this season, the Dubs showed they can still get into the Celtics’ heads and steal a win. Can they do it again? The most recent episode of the eponymous “Cedric Maxwell” podcast on CLNS Media takes a close look at what could be the biggest test of the season: the must-win game against the Golden State Warriors.

From Klay Thompson’s benching to the sacrifices needed for a championship, this is a good one, with CLNS founder Nick Gelso joining the show. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire