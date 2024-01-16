Bosa makes interesting observation about Packers QB Love, Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Jordan Love is a long, long way from being considered anywhere near the same class as Aaron Rodgers, but he already has earned the respect of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Rodgers was 0-4 in the postseason against the 49ers with two of those defeats coming since Bosa entered the NFL in 2019. He was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason to open the door for Love to become a first-time starter at the beginning of his fourth season in the NFL.

Love was exceptional Sunday in first postseason start, leading the Packers to a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a game in which Green Bay led 48-16 midway through the fourth quarter.

“He’s really good at going through his reads, playing the offense to a tee,” Bosa said of Love. “We definitely need to stop the run. I don’t think many teams have made him uncomfortable, yet. So stopping the run and covering up those easy open guys is something we have to do.”

Like the Packers as a team, Love had shown steady improvement in the second half of the season. In his past nine games, Love has thrown 21 touchdowns and just one interception. He looks to be a good match for coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“I haven’t watched too much of him earlier in the year of him, but what Kyle talks about is the whole team has improved throughout the entire season,” Bosa said.

Rodgers and LaFleur did not appear to always be on the same page during their four seasons together, and Bosa said having a quarterback in sync with the coach makes it more difficult for defenses to defend.

“They have a lot of the same guys from the past really good teams they’ve had and a quarterback who does exactly what he’s coached to do,” Bosa said. “Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer and unbelievable, but he kind of went outside of the realm of coaching, and sometimes it’s good when you have a guy who does what he’s coached to do.”

Bosa said he sees similarities between how Love and Brock Purdy run their respective offenses.

“I think they both go through the reads really smooth and they’re accurate,” Bosa said. “I’ve seen more from Brock, in terms of making plays, but we’re definitely going to have to be ready for (Love).”

