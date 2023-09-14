Bosa hilariously jealous of Jackson's three sacks vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nick Bosa made his highly anticipated return to the field during the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

He didn't post a typical Bosa stat line, though. That belonged to his teammate -- second-year defensive end Drake Jackson, who matched his rookie total with three sacks against the Steelers.

When Jackson tripped up Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the for his second sack of the afternoon, Bosa dropped a hilarious one-liner on the 49ers sideline.

“I got a tackle," Bosa said to Jackson. "Want to trade? Want to trade two sacks for a tackle?"

#49ers Nick Bosa wanted to trade stats with Drake Jackson after he recorded his second sack on Sunday 😂



Bosa tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit in San Francisco's dominant win. Those stats won't win him another NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, but he made sure the spotlight rightfully stayed on Jackson after the game.

“I was watching tape throughout the holdout and, I mean, it was clear as day that he’s made strides in his work ethic and preparation and all his moves out there,” Bosa said on Sunday.

“He’s really been detailed and put on some weight and he still moves like he moves. He can be dangerous.”

Unless they work out a tackle-for-sack trade this week, Jackson will enter the Week 2 clash against the Los Angeles Rams as the 49ers' sack leader. If Bosa plays like Bosa, Jackson probably won't hold the crown for long.

