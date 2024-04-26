Bochum leave drop zone with 3-2 win against Hoffenheim

Bochum's Takuma Asano (L) and Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa

VfL Bochum have temporarily left the Bundesliga drop zone with a 3-2 home win against Hoffenheim on Friday.

They now sit three points above the danger zone, but could go back if 16th-placed Mainz defeat Cologne, another relegation candidate, on Sunday.

Bochum were denied by goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and hit the crossbar in the first six minutes before breaking the deadlock in the 34th thanks to a brilliant free-kick taken by Kevin Stöger.

Felix Passlack added a second shortly before the break, while Stöger completed his brace in the 64th.

Hoffenheim, who had a penalty call overturned in the 23rd, pulled one back with Andrej Kramaric in the 73rd and Bochum held their breath when the Croatian striker chipped the ball over keeper Manuel Riemann to give the guests hopes of taking at least a point.

But Bochum held on for a massive three points and even had chances to make their advantage safer.

"I think everyone here was relieved. It was a great game, not easy in the end, but it was a deserved win," Stöger told broadcasters DAZN.

The defeat was a big blow to Hoffenheim's goal of playing in the Conference League next season. They are now six points from the qualification spot.

"In the end, they deserved to win. Unfortunate that we only played football in the last 20 minutes. Anything was possible in the final 20 minutes, but in the end they deserved to win," Kramaric told DAZN.

Bochum's Cristian Gamboa (R) celebrates with Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann after the final whistle during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa

Bochum's Felix Passlack (front L) scores his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa

Bochum's Kevin Stoeger (L) scores his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa