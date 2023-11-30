Bo Nix gains some separation over Jayden Daniels in latest Heisman Trophy betting odds

One of the conversations that has dominated the college football landscape over the past couple of weeks the Heisman Trophy, and how the two quarterbacks at the top of the charts have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Those two quarterbacks are Oregon’s Bo Nix, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. While both have had stellar seasons thus far, Nix gets the added benefit of playing in a conference championship game this weekend and strengthening his case, while Daniels sits at home with three losses on his record.

The past several days have seen fans from both schools spouting rhetoric online about why their player is deserving, and even the coaches for both schools have gotten in on the action.

While the odds will likely change in the coming days, either going one way or the other, we wanted to take one last look at how the betting market stands for the Heisman before the conference championship games start. Here are the latest odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Oregon QB Bo Nix (-220)

Previous Odds: -130

Week 13 Stats: 33-for-40, 367 yards, 3 TDs

2023 Stats: 315-for-401, 3,906 yards, 37 TDs, 2 INTs, 6 rushing TDs

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+175)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +110

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-24, 235 yards, 4 TDs, 11 rushes, 120 yards

2023 Stats: 236-for-327, 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+1600)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1600

Week 13 Stats: 18-for-33, 204 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 280-for-427, 3,899 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+15000)

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 13 Stats: 13-for-20, 175 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 268-for-370, 3,197 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +15000

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-24, 259 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 160-for-238, 2,526 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon (+20000)

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 34 rushes, 166 yards, 5 TDs

2023 Stats: 245 rushes, 1,580 yards, 20 TDs

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-20, 148 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 191-for-225737, 2,483 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 6 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD

2023 Stats: 68 catches, 1,211 yards, 14 TDs

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 22 rushes, 88 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 202 rushes, 976 yards, 22 TDs

LSU WR Malik Nabers (+25000)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 6 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 86 catches, 1,546 yards, 14 TDs

