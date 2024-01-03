Bo Nix accepts invitation to 2024 Senior Bowl. When is game? How to watch it?

After concluding his storied college football career, Bo Nix will showcase his talents on another big stage hoping to boost his NFL draft stock.

On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl announced that the Oregon quarterback accepted an invitation to play in the game. The annual affair features the top seniors from across college football and is an opportunity to scout talent ahead of the NFL draft. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II and Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have also committed to playing in the game.

Nix led the Ducks to a landslide victory in the Fiesta Bowl, beating Liberty 45-6. The Heisman Trophy finalist finished the game throwing for 363 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Oregon faithful gave the super senior a loud ovation when he was taken out of the game with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Nix threw for a career-high 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions in Oregon's 12-2 season. It was his second year with the Ducks after he spent three years at Auburn.

What is the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is an annual showcase during which the top seniors in college football compete in a game before the NFL draft. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are in attendance to scout the talent. This will be the 75th year the game has been played in Mobile, Alabama.

Last year, 106 players from the Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL draft, per the league. This was 82% of those who played in the game.

Jalen Hurts, Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner are among current NFL stars who participated in the showcase after their college careers. There are 53 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played in the Senior Bowl, including Joe Greene, Walter Payton, Joe Namath and Dan Marino.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during the second half against the Liberty Flames in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The 2024 Senior Bowl kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

How to watch the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The 2024 Senior Bowl, which is set to feature Bo Nix and other top seniors ahead of the NFL draft, will air on NFL Network.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is 2024 Senior Bowl? Oregon's Bo Nix accepts invite to play game