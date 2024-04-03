Bo Jackson puts Oregon Ducks among final schools in recruitment

The Oregon Ducks appear to be in the mix for one of the top running backs in the nation.

It’s not the Bo Jackson, the former Las Vegas Raider and Kansas City Royal who is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes who ever lived. Instead, it is the four-star running back in the class of 2025.

Earlier this week, Jackson announced his top 12 schools, listing the Ducks alongside Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Michigan among others. According to the 247Sports crystal ball, the Buckeyes are favored to land Jackson.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Bo Jackson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 210 RB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 5 RB) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/RrVwpWdwkd pic.twitter.com/AYBpsFCK8G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2024

According to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 77 overall player in the 2025 class and the No. 3 running back. He has not visited Oregon, but we could see that change in the coming months.

