Blue Streaks, Eagles take first at Gene Kobus Perry Relays

Apr. 15—PERRY — Area track teams had a good day Saturday.

At the Gene Kobus Relays, Geneva won the girls A Division, while Madison captured the boys A Division on a brisk day at Perry High School.

Geneva won the relays after several years of tying for the runner-up position, Eagles girls coach Jason Dalton said.

"The team motivation this week was 'we are not going to let that happen again,'" Dalton said.

Geneva scored 116 points to outdistance Madison's 86.

"This year, we are able to rely on very athletically diverse group of returning varsity athletes in both running and field events, that have selfless determination to achieve goals especially during these early season relay format races," Dalton said.

He said girls had multiple individual personal bests in field events and promising time drops in the running relays.

"Having that confident older group of girls sharing their knowledge and setting an example for the younger athletes really plays a huge role in success on big meet days," Dalton said.

Several field athletes paced the way for the Eagles.

Carlee Biery led the entire field with a 90-2 discus throw; Alyssa Palmisano recorded the best shot performance at 38-8.25 and Caramia Boland notched the best high jump at 5-1.

Lakeside scored 41 points for sixth place in the girls standings.

The girls shot put team took third place, led by Tamia Williams at 26-9.50 and Haven Yates 25-0

"Lanie Torrance had strong performances with her legs in the shuttle hurdles, 4X200 meter relay, the distance medley relay and the 4X400 meter relay," Dragons coach Moses Smith said.

On the boys side, the Blue Streaks won the Division A championship with 94 points.

Harvey and Geneva tied for second with 80 points.

"Our throws set the tone for the start of the day and the distance guys knew they needed to be first or second in all their events," Madison coach Jeremy Verdi said. "Guys like James Poe, Payton Burman and Ryan Radkowski filled in on events and the rest of the team did their job.

"The wind was definitely a factor, but we had a game plan going in. I am very proud of the total team effort today by every single athlete."

Madison's Bryce Brock had the best discus throw with a toss of 157-7, followed by teammate Ryan Radkowski at 140-7.

The pair combined to win the shot put as well. Brock registered a 51-4 and Radkowski checked in at 48-0-25.

Geneva's Giovanni Rice won the long jump at 20-1, and the Eagles put in a lot of solid performances in relays to earn the second place.

The Lakeside boys team finished fifth with 59 points in the A Division.

Smith said the boys throws team did well.

Bryson Vennitti threw 118-0 and Paul Siler checked in at 110 in the discus.

Karrye White matched the school record for high jump at 6-0 for first place, Smith said.

In the B Division, the Falcons finished fourth with 55 points.

Jefferson's 4X800 relay team of Logan Furman, Ben Phillips, Luke Sly and Carter Schaubert ran a 9:11.85 for the top spot.