Blue Jays softball splits WDA tourney games, set to play Saturday

May 24—DICKINSON — Bismarck High probably thought they had the Jamestown High School softball team in a pretty good position on Friday.

In the top of the seventh, the Blue Jays found themselves down by eight with two outs and runners and first and third.

That's when Brooke Johnson stepped to the plate.

On a 1-1 count, the freshman sent the ball flying over the left field fence to make it an 11-6 ball game.

Bismarck High pitcher Brielle Wrangham then let go a single, double and a walk to load up the bases and bring up Addison Graves. Graves unleashed, tallying a grand slam to make it 11-10 Demons.

Two batters later, the Demons finally came up with the final out to take the quarterfinal and move on to face Minot in the semfinal round.

Hoff started in the circle for the Blue Jays. The right-handed pitcher surrendered 11 hits and 11 runs — seven earned — over five innings, striking out two and walking two.

Wrangham led things off in the circle for Bismarck. The starting pitcher surrendered 13 hits and 10 runs — one earned — over seven innings. Wrangham took out nine and walked four.

As a team, the Jays collected 13 hits in the game. Jackson and Hoff were a force in the lineup, each collecting three hits. Graves provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Blue Jays with four runs batted in. The infielder went 1-for-5 on the day. Lucy Falk collected two hits in five at bats.

"This group is just has a never give up attitude and approach to the game," JHS head coach Mike Soulis said. "Some things didn't go our way today but we kept battling as a group and we got a win."

Jamestown had a one game break before the squad faced Century in the loser-out game.

The Blue Jays came up with two pivotal runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the elimination game 6-5. Hoff toed the rubber allowing five runs on nine hits. She found her strikezone and retired six batters in her seven innings pitched.

Both Addison Graves and Avery Graves tallied homeruns to tally RBIs. Torrie Mack was 2-for-3 while Jordan Mikkelson was 3-for-4.

The Blue Jays will be facing third-seeded Mandan in Saturday's 1 p.m. state qualifer game.

"We just need to bring the same intensity and hard work ethic that we have shown lately and we will see if it's good enough to get to State," Soulis said. "Maddie Hoff pitched a nice game and gave us a chance to win. I'm proud of her and the entire 15 players on this team."

Bismarck High 11, Jamestown 10

JHS 020 010 7 — 10 13 2

BHS 241 103 X — 11 13 6

JHS — Maddie Hoff, Jaelyn Sloan (6); BHS — Brielle Wrangham. W — Wrangham; L — Hoff.

Highlights: JHS — Hoff (5 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) 3-4, 2B, RBI; Brooke Jackson 3-5, HR, 3 RBI; Lucy Falk 2-5; Addison Graves 1-5, HR, 4 RBI.

BHS — Jersey Berg 2-3, 3B, RBI; Wrangham 3-3, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Dru Kautzman 1-3, 2B; Cameron Braun 2-4, 2 RBI; Mya Jones 2-4, 2 RBI.

Jamestown 6, Century 5

BC 003 011 0 — 5 9 1

JHS 000 310 2 — 6 14 4

BC — Ashlyn Schumacher; JHS — Maddie Hoff. W — Hoff; L — Schumacher

Highlights: JHS — Hoff (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Brooke Jackson 2-5, RBI; Torrie Mack 2-3; Makenna Nold 1-4; Lucy Falk 3-4; Addison Graves 1-4, HR, RBI; Avery Graves 1-3, HR, RBI; Jordan Mikkelson 3-4.

BC — Schumacher 2-4, 2B, RBI; Grace Grimm 2-3, HR; Adileen Paasch 2-4, RBI; Londyn White 1-4, RBI; Mallory Moos 1-3, HR, RBI.